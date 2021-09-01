Two men arrested in connection with Sparks shooting

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Two men are facing charges in connection with a shooting in Sparks that injured one person. On Monday, detectives with Sparks Police arrested David Segura-Garcia and Cesar Cornejo.

The pair was identified as the suspects in an August 4th shooting that happened in the area of Hymer Avenue and 21st Street. One person was injured and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Both Segura-Garcia and Cornejo are charged with Battery with a Deadly Weapon Causing Substantial Bodily Harm, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Shooting from Within a Vehicle.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Sparks Police or Secret Witness at 322-4900.

