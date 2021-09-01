Tahoe Truckee School District postpones start of school

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) - The Tahoe Truckee Unified School District announced Tuesday that it is delaying the start of school until September 7 due to the Caldor Fire.

The following letter was addressed to parents from Superintendent Chief Learning Officer Carmen Ghysels.

Dear TTUSD Parents,

Due to the nearby Caldor Fire, and for the safety of our students, parents, and staff, we are postponing the start of school until Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Early this morning, we were notified that the El Dorado County portion of TTUSD was in an evacuation warning zone. Based on the wind forecast and the red flag warnings, this area, including Tahoma, is now under mandatory evacuation order.

There is a district-wide concern as TTUSD is an open enrollment district. We have over 100 students and numerous teachers and staff members affected by mandatory evacuation. We do not feel it is safe to put any TTUSD busses on the west shore. Also, according to the CHP, they are anticipating significant traffic concerns in Truckee as families evacuate.

Please note, athletics for the Lakeside schools are canceled at this time. They are also canceled for both middle schools, ACMS and NTS.

Safety is always our top priority and as much as we wanted to start school tomorrow, we cannot risk the safety of our TTUSD family. We will be actively evaluating the situation and we will provide an update to families by Friday morning, September 3, 2021.

Please note, the state of California prohibits “distance learning” however based on this natural disaster, we are exploring other options for instruction for our kids since it will be some time until the Caldor Fire is contained.

If your child is in need of any counseling service due to the trauma and fear associated with the wildfire and/or evacuations we have counselors available. Please contact the Student Services office at (530)582-2565 for more information.

Stay safe, stay tuned, and be sure to sign up for the emergency alerts. We will update you again by Friday.

For the latest updates on the Caldor Fire, click here. See the latest evacuation orders and warnings here.

