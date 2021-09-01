Tahoe residents urged to preserve water for Caldor firefight

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. (KOLO) - The Tahoe City Public Utility District said Wednesday that water tanks are drawn down and wells are pumping at maximum capacity due to residents leaving irrigation, garden hoses, and sprinklers on roofs actively running as they follow evacuation orders due to the Caldor Fire.

Officials said it is detrimental for firefighters who rely on the water supply to fight the fire. The draw-down in water supply is leaving tanks dangerously low when firefighters need fast access to water from fire hydrants to protect homes.

Residents are also calling fire districts to ask if they should spray down roofs, and vegetation before evacuating, the utility district said. This is not effective, as the roof will dry very quickly, as will the vegetation, which doesn’t protect the home itself.

Wide-scale activation of sprinklers and garden hoses dramatically reduces water pressure in the entire community. Firefighters apply water judiciously, where it makes a difference, and they need all the available water pressure during a fire. Evacuation preparedness efforts are better spent on removing combustible material away from homes.

“Hardening homes to ember intrusion is one of the most effective preparedness efforts residents can take to protect their homes in a wildfire,” said North Tahoe Fire Chief Steve Leighton. “We ask that you turn off any outdoor irrigation, roof sprinklers or hoses before you evacuate to ensure our firefighters have ample water and enough water pressure to safely fight the fire. Clear roofs of pine needles and leaf litter, remove combustible decorations, furniture and cushions from decks, and clear away any other combustible material to help prevent homes from catching fire.”

Maintaining defensible space and having separation between flammable fuels, along with hardening homes to ember intrusion are the best preparations residents can take prior to evacuating homes.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.