Advertisement

Police dog meet and greet

A Washoe County Sheriff's Office police dog poses for the camera.
A Washoe County Sheriff's Office police dog poses for the camera.(WIS)
By Noah Bond
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:19 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You’re invited to meet Washoe County Sheriff’s Office police dogs at a meet and greet.

You’re invited to take pictures with them and a table will be set up to display police dog merchandise including shirts, hats, and mugs released so far this year.     

This event is Saturday, September 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Consign Furniture at 6865 Sierra Center Parkway Suite 200 in Reno.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo shows the Caldor Fire burning between Meyers and Christmas Valley on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Caldor Fire: 191,000+ acres, 16 percent contained
An emergency alert ordering evacuations for parts of Douglas County.
Caldor Fire: Mandatory Douglas County evacuations
Evacuation traffic is at a standstill trying to leave Lake Tahoe by Highway 50.
NDOT & NHP restricting travel into Tahoe Basin
The Reno Fire Department responds to an apartment fire on Lakeside Drive on August 31, 2021.
One dead in Lakeside Drive apartment fire
The scene where two bodies were found on Lear Boulevard in Stead.
Two bodies found in Stead lot; cause of death not known

Latest News

Douglas County logo
Douglas County declares State of Emergency
The Douglas County Community and Senior Center reached capacity Monday as people were forced to...
Resources for Caldor Fire evacuees
The Reno Police Department is looking for Felicia Templeton who was last seen in Stead on...
Reno Police report missing woman found
The Terry Lee Wells Nevada Discovery Museum (The Discovery) (August 19, 2020)
Discovery pop-up day camp for kids impacted by Caldor and Dixie fires