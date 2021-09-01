Police dog meet and greet

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You’re invited to meet Washoe County Sheriff’s Office police dogs at a meet and greet.

You’re invited to take pictures with them and a table will be set up to display police dog merchandise including shirts, hats, and mugs released so far this year.

This event is Saturday, September 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Consign Furniture at 6865 Sierra Center Parkway Suite 200 in Reno.

