Man found dead in Sparks following report of gunshot

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police confirm one man was found dead on Gault Way near Courtland Way Wednesday morning.

The call came in around 7:30 a.m. September 1 of a gunshot. Police did not say if the man died from the shooting.

Sparks Police are searching for witnesses and anyone who many have doorbell video.

It is unclear if they are searching for a suspect, but police said there is no danger to the public.

Gault is closed from Probasco Way to 4th Street and will be for some time.

