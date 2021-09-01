Advertisement

Douglas County evacuees moved to other facilities

The Douglas County Community and Senior Center reached capacity Monday as people were forced to...
The Douglas County Community and Senior Center reached capacity Monday as people were forced to evacuate due to the Caldor Fire.(KOLO / Dan Pyke)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:46 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Red Cross has informed Douglas County that it is moving the evacuees housed at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center to prepare for more evacuations.

With the Caldor Fire moving towards Nevada, the Red Cross wants the Douglas County shelter to be available for Douglas County residents who have to leave their homes. The move will help Douglas County residents to stay in their local community.

The evacuees who had been at the Douglas County shelter are moving to other facilities, including the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.

The Douglas County Fairgrounds is still being used to house large and small animals.

For more information on shelters for fire evacuees, click here.

