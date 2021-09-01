Douglas County declares State of Emergency

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Board of Commissioners has declared a State of Emergency in response to the Caldor Fire. County officials say the decision is a precautionary measure, which will be submitted to the State of Nevada, allowing regional partners to speed up the delivery of resources to the community.

Commissioners are also authorizing Sheriff Daniel Coverley to enforce the mandatory evacuation of anyone impacted or threatened by the Caldor Fire in Douglas County.

Residents will get an emergency alert on their phone regarding evacuation orders in Douglas County. Anyone who does not have a cell phone or landline should keep in contact with friends, neighbors and family.

