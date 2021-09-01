Advertisement

Delta to hire 1,500 new flight attendants

By CNN
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:53 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Delta Air Lines is looking to hire 1,500 new flight attendants.

Applicants must have graduated high school or have their GED diploma and be at least 21 years old.

According to the airline, candidates also must be fully vaccinated before they start training.

Delta said these new hires are in addition to the 1,500 spots they’re already filling.

In all, the company plans to have some 3,000 new flight attendants in the air by the summer of 2022.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo shows the Caldor Fire burning between Meyers and Christmas Valley on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Caldor Fire: 204,000+ acres, 20 percent contained
An emergency alert ordering evacuations for parts of Douglas County.
Caldor Fire: Mandatory Douglas County evacuations
The Reno Fire Department responds to an apartment fire on Lakeside Drive on August 31, 2021.
Woman identified in fatal Lakeside Drive apartment fire
The Reno Police Department is looking for Felicia Templeton who was last seen in Stead on...
Reno Police report missing woman found
Kody Smith
Sparks Police looking for missing man

Latest News

A man was found dead on Gault Way in Sparks Wednesday morning.
Man found dead in Sparks following report of gunshot
FILE - In this June 27, 2020 file photo, demonstrators carry a giant placard during a rally and...
Officers, paramedics charged in Elijah McClain’s 2019 death
President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion in COVID-19 aid included an expansion of the child tax...
New online site launched to help people get child tax credit
A view during a preseason NFL football game, Monday between the New Orleans Saints and the...
Saints opener vs. Packers moved to Jacksonville after Ida
A look inside the airport to see all the equipment and aircraft left by the U.S. military.
Afghans face hunger crisis, adding to Taliban’s challenges