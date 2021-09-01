Advertisement

Defensible space can be critical during a wildfire

The Caldor Fire burnS between Meyers and Christmas Valley on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
The Caldor Fire burnS between Meyers and Christmas Valley on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.(KOLO / Ed Pearce)
By Mike Watson
Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Defensible space can make all the difference when a wildfire burns near homes. Homes with vegetation properly cleared round them are much more likely to survive a fire.

Readyforwildfire.org has a list of steps homeowners should take to make sure they’re prepared.

Remove all vegetation within 5 feet of your home. Use hardscape such as gravel or pavers in this area.

Remove all dead grass or leaves within 30 feet of your home. Make sure no branches are hanging within 10 feet of your chimney.

Out to 100 feet, cut all grass to a maximum of 4 inches high. And create vertical and horizontal space between shrubs and trees.

