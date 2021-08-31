Winnemucca man dies after a head-on crash with a bus

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) -A Winnemucca man died Friday when his pickup truck collided head-on with a commercial passenger bus about 25 miles east of Winnemucca, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

Randle Lawrence Durant, 71, was declared dead at the scene.

The crash happened about 5:39 p.m. on Nevada 789 9 miles inside the Humboldt County line, the NHP said.

The investigation shows a Toyota Tundra truck driven by Durant was going south and for unknown reasons crossed into the northbound lane into the path of a northbound Coach USA commercial passenger bus, the NHP said.

The bus driver moved to the southbound lane to avoid a collision, but the Tundra switched lanes too and hit the front of the bus almost head-on.

The bus driver was taken to Humboldt General Hospital with injuries the NHP described as not life-threatening. Two others in the bus were treated on scene and released.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Duroy at 775-623-6511.

