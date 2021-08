SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is asking the community for help finding a missing man.

Kody Smith, 24, was reported missing Aug. 23, 2021. He was last seen Aug. 22 around 5 p.m.

He is described as being 5′08″, and weighs 140 pounds.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Sparks Police at (775) 353-2231.

