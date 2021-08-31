Reno Police looking for missing woman

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is calling on the community to help find a missing woman. Investigators say Felicia Templeton was last seen leaving a friend’s home in Stead around 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 28. She was reportedly driving her truck, a white 4 door 2012 Chevy Silverado with unknown CA paper plate on the rear.

Templeton is described as a light skinned American Indian woman. She’s about 5′8″, weighing around 170 lbs., with purple hair and brown eyes (but wears light blue contacts). Police say she was wearing a black tank-top with ruffles around the neck, blue jeans, and black high-heels. Templeton also has several tattoos, including a rose on the left elbow, a horse shoe with 777 in the middle on her right tricep, “promise” on her right hand, and “beautiful disaster” on her right foot.

If Felicia is located, contact the Reno Police Department to check her welfare.

