Advertisement

Reno Police looking for missing woman

The Reno Police Department is looking for Felicia Templeton who was last seen in Stead on...
The Reno Police Department is looking for Felicia Templeton who was last seen in Stead on August 28, 2021.(Reno Police Department)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:14 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is calling on the community to help find a missing woman. Investigators say Felicia Templeton was last seen leaving a friend’s home in Stead around 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 28.  She was reportedly driving her truck, a white 4 door 2012 Chevy Silverado with unknown CA paper plate on the rear.

Templeton is described as a light skinned American Indian woman. She’s about 5′8″, weighing around 170 lbs., with purple hair and brown eyes (but wears light blue contacts).  Police say she was wearing a black tank-top with ruffles around the neck, blue jeans, and black high-heels. Templeton also has several tattoos, including a rose on the left elbow, a horse shoe with 777 in the middle on her right tricep, “promise” on her right hand, and “beautiful disaster” on her right foot.

If Felicia is located, contact the Reno Police Department to check her welfare.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire has been burning east of Sacramento for more than two weeks. Cal Fire says it's the...
Caldor Fire: 186,000+ acres burned, 15 percent contained
The scene where two bodies were found on Lear Boulevard in Stead.
Two bodies found in Stead lot; cause of death not known
Locals react, say they have not been this worried since Angora Fire in 2007
Caldor Fire creeps closer to South Lake Tahoe
Caldor Fire Evacuation Map
South Lake Tahoe under evacuation orders
Firefighters are dwarfed by an aerial drop at the the Chaparral Fire in Murrieta, Calif., which...
Lake Tahoe threatened by massive fire, more ordered to flee

Latest News

The fire has been burning east of Sacramento for more than two weeks. Cal Fire says it's the...
Caldor Fire: 186,000+ acres burned, 15 percent contained
Douglas County schools closed by Caldor Fire
Incline Village schools close due to fire danger
Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather