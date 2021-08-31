Advertisement

Incline Village schools close due to fire danger

By Matt Vaughan
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:09 PM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District announced that all schools in Incline Village will be cancelled on Tuesday and Wednesday. In a statement sent to families Monday night, district officials say the decision is because of unpredictable fire behavior and evacuation orders impacting the Tahoe basin. The goal is to ensure that families and staff have the time they need to make decisions related to their safety.

The campuses impacted include Incline Elementary, Incline Middle, and Incline High School.

