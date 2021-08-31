Advertisement

Fully vaccinated NFL players will get COVID-19 tests weekly

The New Orleans Saints stretch as they prepare for an NFL football workout at AT&T Stadium in...
The New Orleans Saints stretch as they prepare for an NFL football workout at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Displaced by Hurricane Ida, the Saints went back to work Monday about 500 miles away in the home of another NFL team.(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
By ROB MAADDI
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:11 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(AP) - Fully vaccinated players will be required to get tested for COVID-19 weekly instead of every 14 days as part of the revised protocols for the regular season agreed upon by the NFL and NFLPA.

The weekly testing applies also for fully vaccinated Tier 1 and 2 staff. There’s an option for a second test for those who want it, according to a memo sent to clubs and obtained by The Associated Press on Monday.

Fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wait for results prior to entering a team’s facility. Each club must conduct its testing over a three-day period.

Unvaccinated players will continue to be tested daily.

Each team’s non-player traveling party will be reduced to a maximum of 75 people. Masks must be worn during travel, eating “should be kept to a minimum” and seating will be assigned.

Also, public transportation is prohibited for everyone in the traveling party and unvaccinated players or staff may not use private transportation.

Last week, the NFL said 93% of players are vaccinated.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

