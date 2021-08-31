Early-morning fire at Lakeside Drive apartment complex

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is responding to a fire at an apartment complex on Lakeside Drive near Robinhood Drive. It was reported around 5:30 Tuesday morning.

Lakeside is closed in the area due to the emergency response.

No information has been released about any injuries or the extent of the damage.

Check back with this story for more information on this breaking story.

