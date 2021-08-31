Advertisement

Early-morning fire at Lakeside Drive apartment complex

The Reno Fire Department responds to an apartment fire on Lakeside Drive on August 31, 2021.
The Reno Fire Department responds to an apartment fire on Lakeside Drive on August 31, 2021.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:05 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is responding to a fire at an apartment complex on Lakeside Drive near Robinhood Drive. It was reported around 5:30 Tuesday morning.

Lakeside is closed in the area due to the emergency response.

No information has been released about any injuries or the extent of the damage.

Check back with this story for more information on this breaking story.

