Douglas County schools closed by Caldor Fire

(Associated Press)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:31 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. (KOLO) - Zephyr Cove Elementary School and George Whittell High School will be closed for the rest of this week, according to a statement released by the Douglas County School District on Monday. District officials say they will continue to monitor conditions created by the Caldor Fire in the Lake Tahoe Basin to determine the appropriate next steps, taking into consideration mandatory evacuation orders, air quality, and other factors related to public safety.

