Sparks Police looking for suspect in T-Mobile store burglary

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the person who broke into a T-Mobile store. According to Sparks PD, the break-in happened on Monday, August 23 at the business on Disc Drive.

Surveillance images show the suspect wearing a motorcycle helmet with several unique decals. Anyone with information about the person seen in these images is asked to contact Detective Sandoval at the Sparks Police Department, or Secret Witness at 322-4900. Secret Witness is offering a $250 reward.

