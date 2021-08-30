South Lake Tahoe under evacuation orders

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) - AUG. 30, 11:15 A.M. Evacuation orders have been expanded to include Heavenly Ski Resort out to the Alpine County Line and the Nevada State line on the east.

Orders are also now in place for Stateline east of Ski Run on the lake side of Pioneer Trail and also both sides of Pioneer Trail between Larch and the Nevada State Line.

People are asked to evacuate eastbound on Highway 50 towards Nevada.

Evacuation Shelters:

Truckee Veterans Hall, 10214 High Street in Truckee and the Douglas County Community Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville.

AUG. 30, 10:05 A.M. New evacuation orders are in place for parts of the Tahoe Basin due to the growing Caldor Fire including areas near Emerald Bay, Fallen Leaf, Pope Beach, and northwest of the South Lake Tahoe Airport.

The new evacuations include:

- Tahoe Keys

- Tahoe Island including Barton Hospital. All patients have been transferred to regional partner facilities. The Emergency Department has moved to Lake Tahoe Surgery Center behind the Round Hill/ Safeway Shopping Center (212 Elks Point Rd #201, Zephyr Cove, NV 89448). Emergency services are available for patients 24/7 at this location. Barton Urgent Care at Stateline Medical Center (155 Highway 50, Stateline NV 89449) remains open from 8am-5pm with limited services.

- All residences off of Lakeview west of Highway 50 north of Blue Lakes Road and east of Tahoe Keys Neighborhood

- All residences on both sides of Highway 50 for streets connected to O’Malley, Lodi, Silver Dollar and Rubicon Trail

- Residences between Al Tahoe on the east side of Johnson Blvd. to include the streets of Treehaven and Fremont and extending to the east in to all residences west of Ski Run and east of Pioneer Trail.

Other areas under evacuation include Christmas Valley to Echo Summit, Highway 89 over Luther Pass between US 50 and Highway 88 in Alpine County, the upper Apache area south of Elks Club Drive, and Highway 88 between Picketts Junction and Kirkwood.

See the areas under evacuation orders and warnings here.

Caldor Fire Evacuation Map (El Dorado County Sheriff's Office)

Evacuation routes for areas of Fallen Leaf and Tahoma, go north on Highway 89 toward Truckee.

For all other areas, evacuate eastbound on Highway 50 toward Nevada.

AUG. 29, 5:30 P.M. The Caldor Fire exploded on Sunday, prompting more evacuations orders in El Dorado County and into Alpine County, including the Kirkwood Ski Resort.

“Today has been a rough day. There’s no bones about it,” said Jeff Marsolais, forest supervisor for the El Dorado National Forest “We thought we could make a stop. . . Today it just let loose.”

The fire had been advancing only about a half-mile a day, Erich Schwab, operations section chief, said during a community briefing on the fire. “This has already moved 2.5 miles on us today with no sign of slowing down,” Schwab said.

People who need to evacuate need to use U.S. 50 or California 89. U.S. 50 remains closed from Pollock Pines to the Meyers area, according to CalTrans.

The fire burned into the Strawberry area Saturday night and fire crews just tried to keep it away from structures, Schwab said.

“We’re not actively trying to engage the fire right now,” Schwab said. “We’re just doing structure protection.”

Unified Incident Commander Dustin Martin said more resources are on the way.

“We have one heck of a firefight going on today and we will for the next couple of days,” Martin said.

A Red Cross Shelter is open for those evacuating at the Douglas County Community Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville.

AUG 29 4:55 P.M. The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office announced additional evacuations for the Caldor Fire:

• Christmas Valley from Highway 89 West to Echo Summit

• California 89 due west to Watershed Ridge/Echo Summit and South to the Amador/El Dorado County line.

• The area from Luther Pass Road, north along the El Dorado/Alpine County line to Armstrong Pass. West from Armstrong Pass to Upper Apache at Meyers. West on Upper Apache to U.S. 50. West on U.S. 50 to Calfironia 89. South on California 89 to the El Dorado/Alpine County line. This includes all homes on both sides of California 89.

• The area from Upper Apache at Meyers, north along U.S. 50, to Elks Club Drive. East on Elks Club Drive to Pioneer Trail, extending due south to Upper Apache at Meyers.(This includes all homes off of Oneidas, Mandan, Apache, Ottawa and Player).

• The area North on U.S. 50 from California 89 to Saw Mill Road. West on Saw Mill Road to Angora Ridge, extending to the Echo Summit.

In Alpine County:

• California 89 South from Luther Pass Road to Pickets Junction (California 88)

• West on Highway 88 to Kirkwood

Caldor Fire evacuation map: Yellow is evacuation warning, red is mandatory evacuation (U.S. Forest Service)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.