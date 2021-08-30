Resources for Caldor Fire evacuees
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The following is a list of resources for evacuees of the Caldor Fire including evacuation shelters, transportation and lodging:
EVACUATION SHELTERS
TRUCKEE SHELTER
Truckee Veterans Hall - 10214 High Street, Truckee
NEVADA SHELTER
Carson City Community Center - 851 E William St, Carson City, NV 89701
This center is being opened because the Douglas County Community and Senior Center is at capacity. Fuji Park located at 601 Old Clear Creek Rd, Carson City, NV 89701 is preparing to take in livestock and small animals. If possible, please bring supplies such as water buckets and food. Additional evacuation shelters will open as needed.
EL DORADO COUNTY SHELTERS
Green Valley Community Church, 3500 Missouri Flat Road, Placerville, CA
Cameron Park CSD2502 Country Club Drive, Cameron Park, CA
Rolling Hills Church, 800 White Rock Road, El Dorado Hills, CA
AMADOR COUNTY SHELTER
Temporary Evacuation Point - Italian Picnic Grounds in Sutter Creek 581 Hwy 49 Sutter Creek, CA 95685
ANIMAL EVACUATION CENTERS:
NEVADA
- Douglas County Animal Services (small animal) 921 Dump Road, Gardnerville (775) 782-9061
- East to West Coast Grooming, 1368 Hwy 395, Unit B1, Gardnerville (775) 450-1743
- Douglas County Animal Services (livestock) Douglas County Fairgrounds, 920 Dump Road, Gardnerville (775) 782-9061
EL DORADO COUNTY
- El Dorado County Animal Services (small animals) 6435 Capitol Ave. Diamond Springs, CA
For animal evacuation questions or assistance call (530) 621-5795
- Saureel Vineyards (large animals) FULL - 1140 Cold Springs Road, Placerville, CA (530) 621-5795
AMADOR COUNTY
- South County Large Animal Rescue (SCLAR)Amador County Fairgrounds (large and farm animals) El Dorado County residents only18621 Sherwood Street, Plymouth, CA
- Amador County Animal Response Team - ACART Amador County Fairgrounds (large and small animals)18621 Sherwood Street, Plymouth, CA. For Amador County residents only (209) 257-9444
- Italian Picnic Grounds in Sutter Creek - Temporary Evacuation Point, 581 Hwy 49, Sutter Creek, CA 95685
For an evacuation checklist and preparation, click here.
TRANSPORTATION
The Tahoe Transportation District announced it is immediately redirecting its transit services to assist with evacuation orders throughout South Lake Tahoe.
Routes 19X and 22, which service the Carson Valley, are re-routed to evacuation services linking evacuees with the Stateline Transit Center. Routes 50 and 55, which circulate throughout South Lake Tahoe, will continue to operate and bring evacuees from the City of South Lake Tahoe to the Stateline Transit Center. If you need transportation and are not near Routes 50 or 55, please call 911.
For more information, visit TahoeTransportation.org.
LODGING
Boomtown Casino is offering 50 percent room rates for any Caldor Fire evacuees
2100 Garson Road, Verdi, call 1-866-553-8360 or email Boomtown@btreno.com for reservations
