NDOT & NHP restricting travel into Tahoe Basin

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you do not have a critical reason, you should not be trying to get into the Tahoe Basin.

CHP is working with NDOT to restrict traffic westbound over the Kingsbury Grade and Highway 50 at Highway 28.

NDOT has issued a statement prohibiting non-essential travel.

NDOT, NHP and the CHP are trying to get evacuees out of the Tahoe Basin. Anyone traveling into the area risks not being able to get out.

🛑Non-essential travel NOW PROHIBITED into #Tahoe east shore.

As #CaldorFire evacuees travel U.S. 50, our traffic plan outlines phased traffic restrictions to allow safer evacuation on highway.

Highway restrictions: https://t.co/fRBAtTqZzJ pic.twitter.com/leMKAoHMWJ — Nevada DOT Reno (@nevadadotreno) August 30, 2021

