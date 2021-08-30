Advertisement

NDOT & NHP restricting travel into Tahoe Basin

Evacuation traffic is at a standstill trying to leave Lake Tahoe by Highway 50.
Evacuation traffic is at a standstill trying to leave Lake Tahoe by Highway 50.(KOLO-TV)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:02 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you do not have a critical reason, you should not be trying to get into the Tahoe Basin.

CHP is working with NDOT to restrict traffic westbound over the Kingsbury Grade and Highway 50 at Highway 28.

NDOT has issued a statement prohibiting non-essential travel.

NDOT, NHP and the CHP are trying to get evacuees out of the Tahoe Basin. Anyone traveling into the area risks not being able to get out.

