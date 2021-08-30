Advertisement

Monday Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 5:37 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Southwest to west winds this week will push smoke and poor air quality to portions of northeast California and western Nevada. Gusty winds Monday and Tuesday will create dangerous fire spread potential. A red flag warning will go into effect with Tuesday bringing the highest concern for impacts to lake recreation and travel for high-profile vehicles. A gradual cooling trend is expected for the first part of the week.

