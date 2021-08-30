Discovery pop-up day camp for kids impacted by Caldor and Dixie fires

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Families impacted by the Caldor and Dixie fires can take part in a pop-up day camp at the Terry Lee Wells Nevada Discovery Museum this week.

The museum is partnering with Los Angeles-based Project:Camp to host the event. Project:Camp empowers families and communities to care for children during and after disasters by providing resources and training to create trauma-informed spaces for kids while they work to help their families recover from disaster including navigating government services, connecting with services for debris removal and more.

“The work Project:Camp does to help children weather the hardships of natural disasters is inspiring and we are excited to be able to partner with them to help our community through this difficult time,” said Mat Sinclair, President/CEO of The Discovery.

The free pop-up day camp will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, September 1 through Friday September 3.

Kids will get a full day of activities as well as snacks and a lunch.

Parents can register their children online.

The camp is also looking for volunteers. You must be vaccinated against COVID-19, complete a background check and attend a two-hour orientation. Those interested in becoming a volunteer can email volunteers@projectcamp.co or fill out an application here.

