Caldor Fire forces temporary closure of South Lake Tahoe post offices

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - The fast moving Caldor Fire forced three South Lake Tahoe post offices to temporarily close.

Starting Tuesday, Aug. 31, customers normally served by the following offices should go to Carson City Post Office for mail pick up:

South Lake Tahoe Post Office, 1046 Al Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Myers Post Office, 1285 Apache Avenue, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Tahoe Valley Post Office, 950 Emerald Bay Road, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Carson City Post Office, 1111 S. Roop Street, Carson City, NV 89701; Hours: Monday to Friday 8:30 am to 5:00 pm and Saturday 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Customers normally served by the following post offices are directed to Diamond Springs Post Office for mail pick up:

Grizzly Flats Post Office, 4991 Sciaroni Road, Grizzly Flats, CA 95636

Pollock Pines Post Office, 2669 Sanders Drive, Pollock Pines, CA 95726

Kyburz Post Office, 13672 Highway 50, Kyburz, CA 95720

Twin Bridges Post Office, 17481 Highway 50, Twin Bridges, CA 95735

Somerset Post Office, 6040 Grizzly Flat Road, Somerset, CA 95684

Diamond Springs Post Office, 4946 Pleasant Valley Road, Diamond Springs, CA 95619; Hours: Monday to Friday 9:00 am to 5 pm.

