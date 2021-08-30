Caldor Fire creeps closer to South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - A Sunday in Heavenly Village would typically be bustling this time of year.

It does not.

Instead, the popular tourist destination has vacant walkways and closed businesses.

Locals say the community is the worst it’s looked in the last ten days because of smoke from the Caldor Fire.

“I’m worried for the town and my friends,” said Tyler Hogbin, a South Lake Tahoe resident.

Flames have scorched more than 150,000 acres of land as of Sunday morning and the fire is only 19 percent contained.

Hogbin’s house in South Lake Tahoe is not threatened, but hundreds of other structures further south in communities like Strawberry and Kyburz have burned.

“There’s nothing to do,” Hogbin said of the lack of activities in the area now. “Every beach is closed. You can’t go outside. You can’t even go on a walk which is what Tahoe is all about.”

The main stretch of Highway 50 through Stateline looked like a ghost town Sunday afternoon.

The lack of activity around the area garnered mixed reviews. KOLO 8 News Now talked to two employees at businesses in South Lake who wanted to remain anonymous. One man said all the smoke has discouraged people from coming into his sports shop - making it tough to bring in revenue. Another person, a bartender, said not having people around is good in case mandatory evacuations come. Thousands of people would be trapped in the basin if the typical number of tourists were in town.

Hogbin’s hours have been limited where he works which is also discouraging.

“It’d probably be an 85 degree day - sunny and beautiful,” he said. “Instead we’re cooped up inside with no sunshine and getting rained on by ash.”

Hogbin says the last time he felt this worried was during the Angora fire 14 years ago. He had to evacuate then. That blaze burned 3,000 acres.

