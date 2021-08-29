Advertisement

Two bodies found in Stead lot; cause of death not known

The scene where two bodies were found on Lear Boulevard in Stead.
The scene where two bodies were found on Lear Boulevard in Stead.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 4:15 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A passerby found two bodies in the brush in a lot in Stead on Sunday morning, the Reno Police Department reported.

The investigation continues and police are not saying if the deaths are suspicious.

Someone saw the bodies in the 14400 block of Lear Boulevard, between Stead Boulevard and Silver Lake, and notified police.

The cause of death was not immediately apparent and police did not know why the bodies would be in that lot. Police did not know when the people died.

Police are looking at surveillance tapes and talking to people who may have been in the area in the past few days.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At left is a drone photograph of Dustin Wayne Dewey. At right is Dewey's booking photograph.
Arrest in Cold Springs attempted catalytic converter theft linked to shooting
Luis Topete
Washoe deputies rescue 19-year-old locked up in home
The Dixie Fire near Taylorsville, Calif.
Dixie Fire: 764,135 acres, 48% contained
Exterior of Nevada ENT, Reno, Nevada
Doctors explain long-lasting loss of taste and smell after COVID
A look at the smoke at D.L. Bliss State Park in South Lake Tahoe.
Tahoe residents told to stay informed, visitors to stay away

Latest News

This July 10, 2016, photo shows an uncollared adult female mountain lion photographed with a...
Mountain lion killed after attacking child in California
The Dixie Fire near Taylorsville, Calif.
Dixie Fire: 764,135 acres, 48% contained
Police line graphic
Pedestrian seriously injured jaywalking by the Peppermill
A sign in Eldorado County, Calif., warns motorists about the closure of Highway 50, which is...
Caldor Fire: 156,515 acres, 19% contained