Two bodies found in Stead lot; cause of death not known

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A passerby found two bodies in the brush in a lot in Stead on Sunday morning, the Reno Police Department reported.

The investigation continues and police are not saying if the deaths are suspicious.

Someone saw the bodies in the 14400 block of Lear Boulevard, between Stead Boulevard and Silver Lake, and notified police.

The cause of death was not immediately apparent and police did not know why the bodies would be in that lot. Police did not know when the people died.

Police are looking at surveillance tapes and talking to people who may have been in the area in the past few days.

