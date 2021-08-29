Advertisement

Sunday Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 5:22 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Smoke and haze impacts are likely to persist well into September. Winds shift back to southwest and west Sunday afternoon, increasing the potential for poor air quality impacts to spread eastward again. Winds become gusty Monday and Tuesday with increasing fire danger. Dry weather continues with temperatures slowly warming up this weekend, then cooling a bit starting Tuesday into Wednesday.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(KOLO)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At left is a drone photograph of Dustin Wayne Dewey. At right is Dewey's booking photograph.
Arrest in Cold Springs attempted catalytic converter theft linked to shooting
Luis Topete
Washoe deputies rescue 19-year-old locked up in home
A look at the smoke at D.L. Bliss State Park in South Lake Tahoe.
Tahoe residents told to stay informed, visitors to stay away
Smoke from the Caldor Fire fills the sky over Fallen Leaf Lake near South Lake Tahoe.
Caldor Fire: 149,684 acres, 19% contained
California Highway Patrol officers responded to this crash on SR-88 between Carson Pass & Woods...
Car lands wedged between trees in crash south of Tahoe

Latest News

8 Day Forecast
Saturday Web Weather
Friday AM Weather
Friday AM Weather
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
Thursday AM Weather
Thursday AM Weather