Sunday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Smoke and haze impacts are likely to persist well into September. Winds shift back to southwest and west Sunday afternoon, increasing the potential for poor air quality impacts to spread eastward again. Winds become gusty Monday and Tuesday with increasing fire danger. Dry weather continues with temperatures slowly warming up this weekend, then cooling a bit starting Tuesday into Wednesday.

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

