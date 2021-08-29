Pedestrian seriously injured jaywalking by the Peppermill

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A man crossing the street Saturday night by the Peppermill Resort Hotel suffered serious injuries after being hit a vehicle, the Reno Police Department.

He crossed in mid-block, prompting a warning from police.

“The Reno Police Department would like to remind everyone the importance of using a marked crosswalk, it is extremely dangerous to cross mid-block during nighttime hours,” police said in a statement.

It happened about 9:51 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Virginia Street.

Police said a vehicle left the Peppermill parking and then struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with police. Alcohol and speed are not factors, police said.

The road fully reopened at 11:45 p.m.

