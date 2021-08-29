Advertisement

Mountain lion killed after attacking child in California

This July 10, 2016, photo shows an uncollared adult female mountain lion photographed with a...
This July 10, 2016, photo shows an uncollared adult female mountain lion photographed with a motion sensor camera in the Verdugos Mountains in in Los Angeles County, Calif. Los Angeles city lights are seen in the background. A mountain lion, not pictured, attacked a 5-year-old boy and dragged the child across his front lawn in Southern California was shot and killed by a wildlife officer, authorities said Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. The 65-pound (30-kilogram) mountain lion attacked the boy while he was playing near his house Thursday in Calabasas, Calif., and "dragged him about 45 yards" across the front lawn, said Capt. Patrick Foy, a spokesman with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. (U.S. National Park Service via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 12:54 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Wildlife authorities say that a mountain lion that attacked a 5-year-old boy and dragged the child across his front lawn in Southern California has been shot and killed.

The 65-pound mountain lion attacked the boy while he was playing near his house Thursday in Calabasas and dragged him about 45 yards before the mother came running outside and rescued the child.

Capt. Patrick Foy, a spokesman with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, said the boy was in stable condition at a Los Angeles hospital.

A wildlife officer sent to the home shot and killed a mountain lion he saw crouched in bushes. DNA tests confirmed it was the animal who attacked the child.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

