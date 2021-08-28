Washoe deputies rescue 19-year-old locked up in home

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Sun Valley man Friday after he allegedly held his 19-year-old niece against her will.

Luis Topete, 41, was booked on charges that included false imprisonment, domestic battery, battery with a deadly weapon and harassment.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to the 5700 block of Lupin Drive at about 4 p.m. on Friday.

Topete’s niece said she wanted to get personal items in the home but Topete wouldn’t allow her inside.

Deputies tried to talk to Topete, who had a warrant for his arrest, but he refused to talk and deputies determined he had a legal right to be there and they left.

Shortly after deputies left, witnesses said, Topete came out of the home, beat family members in the front yard with a steel pipe, grabbed his niece and dragged her into the home.

He locked her in the bathroom and barricaded himself in the home, the sheriff’s office said. When deputies arrived moments later they heard her screaming for help.

Since the situation seemed like an emergency, deputies went into the home without a warrant and Topete came at them with a steel pipe, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies subdued Topete and the niece was rescued unharmed.

