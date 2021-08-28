Spanish Springs beats Reno High 21-10 in rare game that gets played

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - *sigh*

Well the Sports Caravan has to be put off another week because of smoke.

Poor air quality cancelled a handful of games around Northern Nevada but there were a few survivors.

Spanish Springs 21, Reno 10.

Clovis West 28, Damonte Ranch 6.

Middleton 40, Elko 7.

Lowry 29, Galena 13.

Foresthill 41, Coral 7.

Catch Mike Stefansson and Kurt Schroeder (hopefully) September 3 as the Sports Caravan rolls into another week of exciting matchups!

