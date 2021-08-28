Saturday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Smoke impacts continue for the foreseeable future. Winds shift back to southwest and west Sunday afternoon, increasing the potential for hazardous smoke impacts to spread back out eastward again. Winds should turn gusty Monday and Tuesday with increasing fire danger. Dry weather continues with temperatures slowly warming up this weekend, then cooling a bit starting Tuesday.

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

