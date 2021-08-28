Advertisement

Saturday Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:01 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Smoke impacts continue for the foreseeable future. Winds shift back to southwest and west Sunday afternoon, increasing the potential for hazardous smoke impacts to spread back out eastward again. Winds should turn gusty Monday and Tuesday with increasing fire danger. Dry weather continues with temperatures slowly warming up this weekend, then cooling a bit starting Tuesday.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(KOLO)

