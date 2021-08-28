Advertisement

RPD: Man thought he was paying two girls for sex, but they were cops

Curtis Lee Milke
Curtis Lee Milke(Washoe County jail)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:30 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man who allegedly thought he was en route to a sexual tryst with two teenage girls was arrested Thursday by the Reno Police Department’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit.

Curtis Lee Milke, 61, was booked on nine sex crime and abuse-related charges, including soliciting a child for prostitution, attempted sexual assault against a child and attempted abuse of a child for sexual exploitation..

HEAT detectives said Milke thought he was chatting on social media with girls ages 13 and 16. Actually, they undercover accounts for detectives.

Milke offered to have sex with the girls in exchange for money and sent them money online. He also asked if they had any friends who might want to join in the relationship.

On Thursday, police said, Milke encouraged the two teens to sneak out of their homes and meet with him to have sex. The meeting location was arranged and when Milke showed up police arrested him without incident.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to call HEAT at 775-325-6470.

Police ask parents or guardians to consider:

  • Does your child have their own smartphone or access to a computer?
  • Are they using social networking apps or other sites?
  • Do you know who their followers are and who they follow?
  • Have you talked to them about the responsible use of these apps?
  • Do they know how to ignore/ report unwanted contacts?

