People, pets asked to avoid Virginia Lake water

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The city of Reno asks that residents and their pets avoid contact with Virginia Lake water until further notice. A potentially poisonous algae bloom contaminated the lake.

A combination of drought-induced low-water conditions, high phosphorus levels and extremely low flow/circulation created the ideal conditions for a blue-green algae bloom, the city said. The presence of the algae promotes the growth of a class of toxins known as cyanotoxins.

A high concentration of cyanotoxins are a significant concern for the public’s health as well as for pets, fish, birds, and mammals, especially when ingested.

“The ity of Reno does not have control over the water flows,” Reno Parks and Recreation Director Jaime Schroeder said in a statement. “Due to the drought and the low level of the water in the Truckee River, the water can’t physically enter into Cochran Ditch, so we are unable to bring water in and properly circulate Virginia Lake.”

