Advertisement

Midtown launched first ever ‘First Thursday’

Michano Home and Garden owner Sam Sprague shows KOLO 8 Evening Anchor Noah Bond a special...
Michano Home and Garden owner Sam Sprague shows KOLO 8 Evening Anchor Noah Bond a special mirror in preparation for Midtown's first "First Thursday" scheduled for September 2 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.(Dan Pyke | WIS)
By Noah Bond
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:23 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Are you tired of your same old shopping routines? Would you like to mix things up and try something different or unique? 

Midtown business owners are debuting a new event September 2 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. called “First Thursday”.

Click here for more information.  

“We’re really excited to just get more people through Midtown going from business to business, exploring our vibrant district,” said Midtown District Board Member, Ashley Polan.

The idea is to introduce northern Nevada shoppers to the unique nooks and crannies of the local shopping in Midtown and they’re doing it with offers to capture attention.

”I’m going to do 15 percent off,” said Michano Home and Garden owner, Sam Sprague.

“We’re going to do a buy one get one free of Huntsman Brewing Beers,” said Huntsman Brewing Owner, Tim Turner.

“Stroll through Midtown. Meet some new businesses. Come and play with us,” said Caliber Hair and makeup Studio Owner, Tres Benzley.

Just visiting participating stores becomes a game.

“All participating businesses will be on the bingo card. You can pick up the bingo card at any of the participating businesses and you can enter to win a prize at the end,” Benzley said.

“We’ll be hosting a complimentary brain bar. Come down and get yourself some braids. Festival braids or glitter braids. We’ll be offering some beverages just complimentary,” he continued.

Midtown Diamonds at 777 South Center Street is offering this free Lake Tahoe necklace in a special raffle.   

Huntsman Brewing at 124 Wonder Street has taken over the space where Silvercreek Restaurant and Brewing used to be.  

“We just want to show off this historic place with a whole new vibe and I’m really excited to show off my beer recipes with everybody,” Turner said.

The soft opening for this business was September 3, but the hard opening is October 8 at 11:00 a.m. It’s a new place with a new vibe waiting for new regulars to come and enjoy the nights and weekends.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office released this photo of the person of interest sought in...
Photo released of person of interest in Cold Springs shooting
Smoke from the Caldor Fire fills the sky over Fallen Leaf Lake near South Lake Tahoe.
Caldor Fire: 145,463 acres, tough conditions for firefighters
The scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Woods Drive in Sun Valley.
One dead in Sun Valley motorcycle crash
The scene of a fatal on U.S. 50 in Dayton that killed two.
Two drivers killed in U.S. 50 crash near Dayton; highway reopened
Nevada Highway Patrol
Name of woman killed in hit-and-run in Sparks released

Latest News

Harminder Grewal
California police officer going to help in Caldor Fire killed in crash
Smoke from the Caldor Fire fills the sky over Fallen Leaf Lake near South Lake Tahoe.
Caldor Fire: 145,463 acres, tough conditions for firefighters
Curtis Lee Milke
RPD: Man thought he was paying two girls for sex, but they were cops
Caldor Fire vigilance
South Lake Tahoe Residents Told To Be Ready to Evacuate