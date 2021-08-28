Midtown launched first ever ‘First Thursday’

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Are you tired of your same old shopping routines? Would you like to mix things up and try something different or unique?

Midtown business owners are debuting a new event September 2 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. called “First Thursday”.

“We’re really excited to just get more people through Midtown going from business to business, exploring our vibrant district,” said Midtown District Board Member, Ashley Polan.

The idea is to introduce northern Nevada shoppers to the unique nooks and crannies of the local shopping in Midtown and they’re doing it with offers to capture attention.

”I’m going to do 15 percent off,” said Michano Home and Garden owner, Sam Sprague.

“We’re going to do a buy one get one free of Huntsman Brewing Beers,” said Huntsman Brewing Owner, Tim Turner.

“Stroll through Midtown. Meet some new businesses. Come and play with us,” said Caliber Hair and makeup Studio Owner, Tres Benzley.

Just visiting participating stores becomes a game.

“All participating businesses will be on the bingo card. You can pick up the bingo card at any of the participating businesses and you can enter to win a prize at the end,” Benzley said.

“We’ll be hosting a complimentary brain bar. Come down and get yourself some braids. Festival braids or glitter braids. We’ll be offering some beverages just complimentary,” he continued.

Midtown Diamonds at 777 South Center Street is offering this free Lake Tahoe necklace in a special raffle.

Huntsman Brewing at 124 Wonder Street has taken over the space where Silvercreek Restaurant and Brewing used to be.

“We just want to show off this historic place with a whole new vibe and I’m really excited to show off my beer recipes with everybody,” Turner said.

The soft opening for this business was September 3, but the hard opening is October 8 at 11:00 a.m. It’s a new place with a new vibe waiting for new regulars to come and enjoy the nights and weekends.

