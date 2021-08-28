Improving the lives of veterans around Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thousands of people packed the parking lot in front of Reno’s Sportsman’s Warehouse for a day of fun, food, and festivities, all to benefit local veterans.

“It’s great to see people out here enjoying a great barbecue, some great raffle prizes,” said veteran, John Callan. “People are coming here to enjoy but also to support.”

On Saturday Disabled American Veterans and other groups put on a car show. There’s a bigger cause in mind.

“We buy wheelchairs and other needs at the VA Medical Center,” said Vietnam War vet, Frank Greenwood - who also has a hand in the DAV. “We support our homeless veterans, and the list goes on.”

Greenwood says there will be $120,000 to go around to help those in need. Beneficiaries include Honor Flight Nevada, the Nevada Veterans Coalition, Blue Star and Gold Star families to name a few. Saturday’s activities also help build relationships between veteran organizations.

The Taliban takeover in Afghanistan was also a talking point.

“Regardless of how well you plan it out the Taliban was going to take over anyway,” said Greenwood. “(The people of Afghanistan) failed to defend themselves. We’re not the gatekeepers of the world. We can train you to protect your own but it’s up to you to do it.”

Callan also weighed in.

“We had to go after people who caused a lot of Americans a lot of hurt,” he said. “People have paid the ultimate sacrifice to support and uphold liberties and that’s what we’re all about.”

Greenwood relates the War on Terror to what he experienced in Vietnam.

“The north owns the south now,” Greenwood said of Vietnam. “The Taliban owns Afghanistan. What the heck did we accomplish? We lost a lot of lives.”

Members of the DAV will continue to hold events in the future.

