RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported it put out a small brush fire in Golden Valley on Friday afternoon.

It happened in the 7500 block of Estates Road at about 2:30 p.m.

TMFR reports no structures were threatened and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

