Advertisement

Fallon native wanted to join Navy since third grade, now at NAS Jacksonville

U.S. Navy Airman Alexis Meyer
U.S. Navy Airman Alexis Meyer(Patricia Rodriguez/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 4:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fallon native Alexis Meyer is serving at Naval Air Station Jacksonville as an airman after joining the Navy two years ago.

“Joining the Navy is something I’ve wanted to do since third grade,” Meyer told Alvin Plexico of the Navy Office of Community Outreach. “We live in one of the most honorable nations, so I wanted to serve as a way to say thank you.”

Meyer graduated from Churchill County High School in 2019. Keeping her eyes on the goal as she learned in Fallon also applies in the Navy, Meyer said.

Meyer serves in a Navy that is rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, the Navy noted.

“The Navy provides safety, protection and assurance to other nations,” Meyer said. “We also give back to the community.”

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday said the Navy’s four priorities will focus efforts on sailors, readiness, capabilities, and capacity.

“For 245 years, in both calm and rough waters, our Navy has stood the watch to protect the homeland, preserve freedom of the seas, and defend our way of life,” Gilday said. “The decisions and investments we make this decade will set the maritime balance of power for the rest of this century. We can accept nothing less than success.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At left is a drone photograph of Dustin Wayne Dewey. At right is Dewey's booking photograph.
Arrest in Cold Springs attempted catalytic converter theft linked to shooting
Luis Topete
Washoe deputies rescue 19-year-old locked up in home
A look at the smoke at D.L. Bliss State Park in South Lake Tahoe.
Tahoe residents told to stay informed, visitors to stay away
Smoke from the Caldor Fire fills the sky over Fallen Leaf Lake near South Lake Tahoe.
Caldor Fire: 149,684 acres, 19% contained
California Highway Patrol officers responded to this crash on SR-88 between Carson Pass & Woods...
Car lands wedged between trees in crash south of Tahoe

Latest News

US troops brace for the threat of more terrorist attacks as evacuations continue in...
Biden: Another attack likely, pledges more strikes on ISIS-K
A water tanker keeps engines supplied with water on the Genesee Valley Road.
Dixie Fire: 756,768 acres burned and is pushing south
Spanish Springs beats Reno High 21-10 in rare game that gets played
Spanish Springs beats Reno High 21-10 in rare game that gets played
U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
Taliban guard airport as most NATO troops leave Afghanistan
DAV and other organizations hold BBQ, raffle, car show to raise money for programs
Improving the lives of veterans around Northern Nevada