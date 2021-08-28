Fallon native wanted to join Navy since third grade, now at NAS Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fallon native Alexis Meyer is serving at Naval Air Station Jacksonville as an airman after joining the Navy two years ago.

“Joining the Navy is something I’ve wanted to do since third grade,” Meyer told Alvin Plexico of the Navy Office of Community Outreach. “We live in one of the most honorable nations, so I wanted to serve as a way to say thank you.”

Meyer graduated from Churchill County High School in 2019. Keeping her eyes on the goal as she learned in Fallon also applies in the Navy, Meyer said.

Meyer serves in a Navy that is rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, the Navy noted.

“The Navy provides safety, protection and assurance to other nations,” Meyer said. “We also give back to the community.”

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday said the Navy’s four priorities will focus efforts on sailors, readiness, capabilities, and capacity.

“For 245 years, in both calm and rough waters, our Navy has stood the watch to protect the homeland, preserve freedom of the seas, and defend our way of life,” Gilday said. “The decisions and investments we make this decade will set the maritime balance of power for the rest of this century. We can accept nothing less than success.”

