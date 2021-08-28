California police officer going to help in Caldor Fire killed in crash

GALT, Calif. (KOLO) -A California police officer en route to help with the Caldor Fire died Thursday from injuries suffered Sunday in a head-on crash.

Galt Police Department officer Harminder Grewal and another officer had the head-on collision Sunday on California 99. Both were taken to the hospital.

Grewal served with the police department for 2.5 years. Survivors include his mother, father and brother.

“Officer Grewal took pride in serving his community and his work ethic was contagious to all who worked with him,” the Galt Police Department said in a statement. “His service to our community will never be forgotten.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.