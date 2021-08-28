Advertisement

Art of Childhood raises $517,000 for The Children’s Cabinet

From left, Stephanie Kruse Mary Ann Brown and Suzanne Bartone during the VIP reception at Art...
From left, Stephanie Kruse Mary Ann Brown and Suzanne Bartone during the VIP reception at Art of Childhood, Kruse is the recipient of the 2021 Dixie May Philanthropy Award .(The Children's Cabinet)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 2:42 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Art of Childhood fundraiser Aug. 20 at Rancharrah raised $517,000 for The Children’s Cabinet.

The Children’s Cabinet’s raised $134,400 specifically for the free family counseling program, the Fund-A-Need.

The Children’s Cabinet counseling is open to any family or any person up to 24 years old.

The Children’s Cabinet also honored long-time supporter Stephanie Kruse with the 2021 Dixie May Philanthropy Award. Kruse and her business, KPS3, have demonstrated long-time commitment and support to The Children’s Cabinet and the community.

