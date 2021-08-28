Art of Childhood raises $517,000 for The Children’s Cabinet
Aug. 28, 2021
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Art of Childhood fundraiser Aug. 20 at Rancharrah raised $517,000 for The Children’s Cabinet.
The Children’s Cabinet’s raised $134,400 specifically for the free family counseling program, the Fund-A-Need.
The Children’s Cabinet counseling is open to any family or any person up to 24 years old.
The Children’s Cabinet also honored long-time supporter Stephanie Kruse with the 2021 Dixie May Philanthropy Award. Kruse and her business, KPS3, have demonstrated long-time commitment and support to The Children’s Cabinet and the community.
