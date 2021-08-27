Zephyr Cove porch pirate sought

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. (KOLO) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a porch pirate who struck in Zephyr Cove on Aug. 24.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect backed a white Toyota Tacoma into a driveway of the Lake Tahoe community, grabbed packages near the home, put them into the bed of the Tacoma and then drove away.

They described the suspect as a white male, about 30 years old with dark hair and a mustache.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Brandon Williamson at 775-586-7253 and refer to case number 21SO24343.

