Zephyr Cove porch pirate sought
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:25 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. (KOLO) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a porch pirate who struck in Zephyr Cove on Aug. 24.
The sheriff’s office said the suspect backed a white Toyota Tacoma into a driveway of the Lake Tahoe community, grabbed packages near the home, put them into the bed of the Tacoma and then drove away.
They described the suspect as a white male, about 30 years old with dark hair and a mustache.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Brandon Williamson at 775-586-7253 and refer to case number 21SO24343.
