TMFPD working to clear areas near power lines

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire Proetection District is working with NV Energy to clear areas around power lines. The goal is to remove brush and other fuels from the area to mitigate wildfire danger.

Crews recently cleared an area near Rob Drive and Mae Ann. The stretch is about 3.5 miles long and took crews about 6 weeks to clear. Adam Mayberry with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District says cleanups like this are proactive and, “by providing clear space around utility poles, under transmission lines, that will go a long way to prevent a wildfire threat.”

Mayberry also talked about wildland interface areas, which are remote areas that are at a high wildfire risk. They are also areas near homes and other residential structures. They include local areas such as Mount Rose, Coughlin Ranch, Palomino Valley, and even Washoe Valley. Fire crews work with NV Energy to determine which power lines to clean up around next.

”NV Energy has done a phenomenal job and we’re really pleased to have a great partnership with them to reduce the risk of wildfires and be proactive,” said Mayberry. “And that’s what these kind of projects allow us to do by clearing space around power utilities and under transmission lines.”

Mayberry added that his crews are flexible. A crew was working clearing areas near the top of Mount Rose, when a small brush fire broke out in Washoe Valley. Some of the crew working on Mount Rose then responded to that brush fire and were able to knock it down, but because of the dry winter, areas in higher elevations remain a priority.

“There are power utilities, the timber is extremely stressed as a result of the very dry winter,” said Mayberry. “That’s largely where much of our concern has been this particular wildfire season is up in the higher elevations where there is a lot of timber and pine.”

To clean up these areas, crews typically use hand tools. The process could take some time and usually take place in hot temperatures or even the smoke we’ve been seeing this year.

