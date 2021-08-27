Tahoe residents told to stay informed, visitors to stay away

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Ca. (KOLO) - Smoke from the Caldor Fire continues to blanket the Tahoe Basin and that and word that a evacuation warning has been issued for nearby Christmas Valley is keeping residents here nervous,

“It’s is actually helping with the fire as it keeps the sunlight off the fire which can preheat the vegetation reducing the fuel moisture,” says South Lake Tahoe Fire Chief Clive Savacool.

More important, the chief, says there’s been a lot of work on the eastern edge of the fire, a lot of resources and a good dozer line has been built. That and favorable weather conditions are expected to keep it out of the basin.

“So we’re hoping the mandatory evacuation order area that extends to Echo Summit and the evacuation warning area for Christmas Valley will be the most they’re going to do.”

Still, the message from the Emergency Operations Center in South Lake Tahoe remains, stay informed and be prepared.

“There’s a lot of misinformation out there, especially on social media. That’s why it’s extremely important to only get your information from only a source that’s related the incident.”

People are urged to go online and sign up for CodeRed, a community emergency alert system at www.ready.edso.org. It’s easy and free. Once signed up, should an evacuation order come, you’d get a phone call, text or email with accurate information including suggested evacuation routes. Accurate up-to-date information on the fire itself can be found on the county www.edcgov.usand CalFire’s https://www.fire.ca.gov/incidents/websites.

Meanwhile it’s the smoke itself that’s the immediate concern. So, Chief Savacool says the city is taking the unusual step of telling potential visitors not to come.

“If you come right now you’re going to be stuck inside and it’s still going to smell like smoke and you’ll be coughing when you go outside. So we are discouraging people from coming to Tahoe.”

And, he says, those living here with respiratory issues should perhaps consider taking a leave of absence.

“The air quality index right is extremely high right now in Tahoe which is very bad. So, if you have somewhere else you could be, it’s probably going to be a lot healthier for them. Even if you’re in your house and you’ve got it closed up, smoke still has ways of getting in.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.