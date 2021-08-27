Suspect in Arizona killing chased into Douglas County and arrested

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect in an Arizona killing was arrested Thursday afternoon in Douglas County after a high-speed chase out of California.

Reggie Lewis, 45, was booked into the Douglas County jail on an Arizona arrest warrant for homicide.

Lewis was driving a white Cadillac in the area of Meyers, Calif., when the California Highway Patrol tried to stop him and then pursued him onto California 88 into Douglas County. The CHP was alerted to the vehicle after Lewis drove past a license plate reader, DCSO said.

Around 2:44 p.m., DCSO joined the CHP as the Cadillac reached speeds of more than 100 mph, DCSO said.

DCSO continued the pursuit down Nevada 88 and onto U.S. 395. The Cadillac continued driving through Genoa, Jacks Valley and back to southbound U.S. 395. Several schools were asked to “stay put” during the chase.

DCSO used a pursuit intervention technique to stop the Cadillac at U.S. 395 and Plymouth Drive. Lewis tried to run away but was caught after a short chase, DCSO said.

