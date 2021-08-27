Robotic vehicle firm plans to put facility at Vegas Speedway

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A robotics company that produces driverless vehicles for grocery, pizza and prescription deliveries says it will spend $40 million to put a manufacturing plant in North Las Vegas and its test track at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Nuro was founded in 2016 and is based in Mountain View, California.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen joined company co-founder Jiajun Zhu on Thursday to announce the project.

It received about $170,500 in tax abatements from the state Office of Economic Development.

The Democratic governor says it will produce high-paying jobs in the region. Nuro has been testing its R2 autonomous robots delivering items in Houston and in the Phoenix area. The vehicles have package compartments but no driver.

