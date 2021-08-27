Repairing the Brewery Arts Center: a community effort

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a lot of work being done this summer at the Brewery Arts Center.

“One of the main projects that we just completed was on the Brewery Arts Center building here, where we replaced all the roofing,” said Clay Davis.

Davis has been in the roofing industry for 40 years, but this project is one that is deeply personal.

”Well, this has special meaning to me because my children started their careers here in the acting and in theater and in music,” he explained.

The Brewery Arts Center is where his son, Grant Davis, started performing at a young age. Grant has now turned that into a career as a professional musician and entertainer in Los Angeles.

”He’s had an opportunity to cut albums with Capitol Records and has made a movie and it all started right here!” said Davis.

The nonprofit Brewery Arts Center wants to keep being a place for young artists for years to come. However, issues surrounding its aging buildings -- which were built in the 1800′s -- were taking a toll. Now, thanks in part to anonymous donations, a city grant and a substantial grant from the state for the preservation of historic buildings, it’s able to do the repairs it has needed for some time. Spending nearly $300,000 on things like: new roofing, flooring, windows, lighting, and more.

”It’s so nice to be able to use local contractors, local suppliers. Local employees are coming here, working on our buildings that have ties to it. Their families have been involved in the arts or just attending the concerts,” said Mikey Wiencek, Director of Operations for the Brewery Arts Center.

Wiencek says everything the Brewery Arts Center does is for the community. So being able to keep the buildings looking beautiful and functional so future generations can enjoy them is paramount. Something echoed by those who have seen first-hand the power of access to culture and art.

”It’s very important that we have something like this in the community for the kids to come to,” said Clay Davis. “It’s great.”

