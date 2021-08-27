Reno police give 66 tickets in pedestrian safety operation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno Police Department pedestrian safety operation led to 66 traffic citations on Friday, the police department said. This was for both pedestrians and drivers.

Police also gave 14 warnings. Police arrested one person on a felony warrant and another felony charge.

Police targeted areas where there has been a concentration of pedestrian-related crashes.

“We focused our efforts on drivers and pedestrians that were violating those laws which make it unsafe for pedestrians,’ police said in a statement.

The Office of Traffic Safety provided a grant to pay for the enforcement.

More information: http://www.ZeroFatalitiesNV.com/pedestrian.

Nevada state law requires pedestrians to use sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian bridges and obey all traffic-control signs and signals. If there is no sidewalk, pedestrians must walk on the left side of the street, facing traffic. For motorists, they must yield to pedestrians and avoid passing vehicles that are stopped for pedestrians. A good rule of thumb for all is to, ‘Look Up, Look Out.’

