Reno police give 66 tickets in pedestrian safety operation
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:51 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno Police Department pedestrian safety operation led to 66 traffic citations on Friday, the police department said. This was for both pedestrians and drivers.
Police also gave 14 warnings. Police arrested one person on a felony warrant and another felony charge.
Police targeted areas where there has been a concentration of pedestrian-related crashes.
“We focused our efforts on drivers and pedestrians that were violating those laws which make it unsafe for pedestrians,’ police said in a statement.
The Office of Traffic Safety provided a grant to pay for the enforcement.
More information: http://www.ZeroFatalitiesNV.com/pedestrian.
