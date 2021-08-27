Advertisement

One dead in Sun Valley motorcycle crash

The scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Woods Drive in Sun Valley.
The scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Woods Drive in Sun Valley.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:32 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -One person died and another was taken to the hospital with major injuries after a motorcycle crash Thursday night in Sun Valley.

The crash happened on Woods Drive near Sun Valley Elementary School at about 8:14 p.m., the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

A single motorcycle was involved.

The motorcycle hit a power pole, knocking out power to nearby homes. NV Energy reports 25 customers without power. NV Energy was on scene trying to restore power.

The sheriff’s office said speed appeared to be a factor.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal on U.S. 50 in Dayton that killed two.
Two drivers killed in U.S. 50 crash near Dayton; highway reopened
Evacuations continue in California's Caldor Fire which remains 0% contained
Caldor Fire: 139,410 acres, 12 percent contained
Police and firefighters respond to a fire at Rock Boulevard and C Street in Sparks, Nev. on...
Rock Boulevard back open in Sparks following shed fire
Nevada Highway Patrol
Name of woman killed in hit-and-run in Sparks released
Thomas Joseph Balboni, Jr.,
Arrest of sex offender in standoff puts two schools into lockdown

Latest News

Half-staff flag graphic
Gov. Sisolak orders Nevada flags to half-staff for Afghan bombing victims
BAC
Repairing the Brewery Arts Center: a community effort
Evacuations continue in California's Caldor Fire which remains 0% contained
Caldor Fire: 139,410 acres, 12 percent contained
Physical therapist Sabrina Summers demonstrates pressure points on Donovan Brumm to encourage...
New treatments for lingering Covid symptoms