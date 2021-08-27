One dead in Sun Valley motorcycle crash

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -One person died and another was taken to the hospital with major injuries after a motorcycle crash Thursday night in Sun Valley.

The crash happened on Woods Drive near Sun Valley Elementary School at about 8:14 p.m., the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

A single motorcycle was involved.

The motorcycle hit a power pole, knocking out power to nearby homes. NV Energy reports 25 customers without power. NV Energy was on scene trying to restore power.

The sheriff’s office said speed appeared to be a factor.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.