New treatments for lingering Covid symptoms

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A physical therapist at Align Physical Therapy in Reno says she’s successfully treating lingering COVID-19 symptoms after a patient is no longer contagious.

Brain fog and memory loss are the two most common problems Sabrina Summers says she is consistently reducing in her COVID long hauler patients.

“Facial sinuses in through here that can be released,” Summers said as she demonstrated the correct pressure points on a human body to encourage the body to drain toxins from the brain.

Summers has worked as a physical therapist for 40 years and uses her doctorate in physical therapy to treat patients.

She diagnoses and treats several parts of the body to get results including the lymphatic, vascular, facial, and nervous systems.

She combines several medical skills she has learned over the years including Jin Shin Jyutsu, which is a Japanese manual acupressure technique.

”When I get into getting some of the drainage, I would open up the inlet over here,” Summers said as she revealed another pressure point on the human body to promote health and clarity.

Renown Regional Medical Center neurologist Dr. Melissa Bloch has practiced in Reno for 21 years and says she has referred over 100 multiple sclerosis patients to Summers for several years with quote “great” results.

Summers is using her decade of experience working with MS to treat long hauler Covid-19 patients because the symptoms like brain fog and memory loss are similar.

”She is really good at figuring out individuals’ concerns and tailoring their treatment to best fit them,” said Dr. Bloch.

“So it’s almost like you’re set up almost perfectly to treat Covid patients with your experience treating MS?” KOLO 8 Evening News Anchor Noah Bond.

“Yes,” Summers responded.

Charlotte Ratti is one of Summer’s patients.

Says she contracted the Covid-19 October of 2020, but several symptoms lingered including shortness of breath, headaches, brain fog, and a weak grip strength.

“Pretty depressing when they just don’t go away,” Ratti said.

She started seeing Summers July 30, 2021.

On a scale of one to ten with ten being the worst and one being best, Rattie says her brain fog went from an eight to a six and her headaches went from a seven to a zero.

”She just makes the headaches go away and it’s just wonderful what she does,” Ratti.

Ratti says her breathing went from a six to a three.

”I was actually finally able to take my first deep breaths in ten months now so I’m just grateful to see her,” said Ratti.

The treatments include pressure points, dry needles, taking supplements like turmeric, and exercises.

Summers says Ratti is one of eleven long hauler Covid patients she’s getting results for and it’s all because of her ability to push the boundaries to develop new treatments for Covid-19 long haulers.

The patients Summers is working on in the video portion of this report are her employees. We used their images because her office was shut down during the workday for the shoot.

Summers says she will only work on Covid patients 12 weeks after a negative diagnosis to protect other immunocompromised patients who come to her clinic for physical therapy treatment.

