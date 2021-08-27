More people purchasing life insurance

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Talk about life insurance and many eyes gloss over.

But Farmers Agent John Barsanti could talk about it for hours. And these days he’s having that conversation more than he can remember.

“It is not a fear or doom and gloom thing because I hate hearing that every day,” says Barsanti. “But I think with life insurance you want to have your affairs in order. So if the unfortunate happens your family moves on without skipping a beat,” he says.

Barsanti says the inquiries began in 2020 when many of us were relegated to our homes. He says with time on our hands, many chose to see just exactly what they had in terms of life insurance.

And then there was the unpredictability of COVID. The random nature of the disease, questions start to arise, “what will happen to those left behind?”

“COVID is a real thing. And it can change your life fairly quickly,” he says.

Barsanti says some affordable plans don’t require medical testing and can be approved in less than 30 minutes.

The insurance industry says only about half of Americans have life insurance these days. That’s down by more than 63% from a decade ago.

Those purchasing life insurance right now are younger. In 2020 their purchase of life insurance went up by 13%.

Not all policies have to be paid out at the time of death. Policies can be written to pay for unforeseen medical impairments. Or a policy holder can take money out of their insurance nest egg beginning at age 65 depending upon the insurance product.

Barsanti says go with an experienced agent who can direct you to the right policy.

