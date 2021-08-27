Lotus Radio and Catholic Charities wildfire donation drive

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cal Fire is now battling eleven major wildfires all across the state. As the fire crews work to get containment, evacuees are in need now more than ever.

Lotus Radio has partnered with Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada to give to those who have been impacted by the wildfires across California.

This Saturday, 105.7 KOZZ will be in the parking lot of Sam’s Club off of Kietzke Lane accepting donations.

To help those forced from their homes, you are encouraged to bring a variety of items including water and other drinks, canned food, tents, and sleeping bags.

Donations of any kind will be gratefully accepted, Mike Murray, Lotus Radio General Manager said,

“Blankets, socks, underwear, everyone needs something over there, so whatever you can find and if its tube if toothpaste, and that’s what you can part with, we’ll take it, we’ll make sure it gets in the hands of somebody who can be helped with it,”

He continued to mention the importance of giving back during this time,

“These are our brothers and sisters and I know if it were me, I would hope for something like this.”

For more information on the wildfire donation drive and how to help, click here.

